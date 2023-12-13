Watch CBS News
Local News

Children's Hospital of Michigan hosts Snowpile gift-giveaway

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023 03:54

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Local residents are helping take a load off for families of sick children this holiday season.

Thousands of toys are going to kids at the Children's Hospital of Michigan and their siblings.

It's part of their annual "Snowpile" when southeast Michigan residents donate toys and gifts, either of their choosing or from the hospital's Amazon wish list, according to organizers.

Families of patients can "shop" and have them gift-wrapped all free of charge.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 4:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.