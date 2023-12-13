Children's Hospital of Michigan hosts Snowpile gift-giveaway

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Local residents are helping take a load off for families of sick children this holiday season.

Thousands of toys are going to kids at the Children's Hospital of Michigan and their siblings.

It's part of their annual "Snowpile" when southeast Michigan residents donate toys and gifts, either of their choosing or from the hospital's Amazon wish list, according to organizers.

Families of patients can "shop" and have them gift-wrapped all free of charge.