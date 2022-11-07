Children restricted from visiting patients at Corewell hospitals

(CBS DETROIT) - There are new restrictions for young visitors to Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health.

Starting Monday, children ages 5 and under are not allowed to visit patients at eight hospitals run by Corewell Health East. This is due to the large numbers of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, including RSV.

Exceptions to the new policy include severe illness of a parent or sibling, or an end-of-life situation.

This comes as the Michigan Health and Hospital Association warns hospital beds for kids are quickly filling up. They cite their own data, and information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, that show 89% of pediatric intensive care unit beds are occupied across the state. Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows 76% of pediatric beds are full nationwide.

Corewell Health is urging friends and family of patients to avoid visiting if they have cold, flu, or RSV symptoms. Those symptoms include

High fever

Cough

Sneezing

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Wheezing

Corewell Health East's Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team strongly recommends people get vaccinations.

"Everyone can do their part to help stop or limit the spread of respiratory illnesses in our community." Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East, said. "Please wash your hands regularly and, if you're feeling sick, stay home. If you or a loved one experiences any life-threatening symptoms, such as trouble breathing, please seek medical attention immediately,"

This new policy at is in addition to other restrictions already in place.

Everyone older than age 5 is required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. Masks are available at each hospital entrance. Anyone who refuses to wear a facemask will not be allowed to visit.

Visitors are asked to maintain 6-feet of social distancing. They may be asked to leave a care area if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Visitors are asked to stay in a patients room at all times, except for quick trips to the bathroom or to buy food.

A support person may only eat in a patients room if the patient does not have a roommate. For patients with a roommate, the support person must eat in a non-patient area.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands when entering and leaving a patient area.

Visitors should immediately leave the hospital when the visit is over.

Corewell Health East has 8 hospitals in Metro Detroit. The locations are in Dearborn, Farmington Hill, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, Taylor, Trenton, Troy and Wayne.