Children abducted by father from Inkster found safe in Ohio, police say; suspect dead

Two children, who police say were abducted by the father in Inkster on Wednesday, have been found in Norfolk, Ohio. Police say the father died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Inkster Police Department, officers were contacted at about 10:04 a.m. about a domestic violence incident in the 4500 block of Springhill. A woman told police that the father of her children, ages 4 and 6, went into a bedroom and attempted to tie her up. The woman fought back, but the man allegedly struck her with a firearm and restrained her again before leaving the house with the children, according to police.

The woman told police that she called the man, who said they were going to Rouge Park in Detroit and threatened to kill himself and their children. Police entered the vehicle's license plate into the Flock system, indicating that the vehicle had left the city of Inkster.

Authorities say Detroit police received a call from the man's grandmother, who reported that the man had made similar suicidal threats. Police went to Rouge Park but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Inkster police say the investigation led to an intersection in Norfolk, Ohio, where officers there were notified that the man might be in the area. Inkster police say officers were able to connect with the children, during which one of them told police that they were in a cornfield and that their father had shot himself.

Police in Norfolk confirmed that the man has died and that their local investigation was turned over to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

Inkster police say officers are en route to Ohio to help coordinate the children's safe return to their mother. They say their investigation is ongoing.