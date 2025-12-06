Over 1,000 children receive holiday gifts through effort from 2 Southeast Michigan hospitals

With many families living paycheck to paycheck, holiday shopping isn't always at the top of every family's mind. That's why two Henry Ford Health hospitals in Southeast Michigan, powered by the health system's Providence Foundation, have holiday gifts taken care of for over 1,200 children this year.

Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital has turned into the North Pole since the 80s. It all started in the hospital's halls, when parents were just focused on getting their children to feel better.

"So many families didn't have what they needed for Christmas," said Providence Foundation Board Member Sister Theresa Sullivn.

With dozens of volunteers and donors between the Southfield hospital and the Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital, over 1,200 kids will have gifts under the tree.

It's an experience that volunteers like Alex Johnston say brings joy to everyone's hearts, even on the coldest of days.

"I've been doing this for two to three years now and I hand out cookies and juice, and when people come up, the kids are just joyful looking out their car, joyful and so happy," said Johnston.

For months, donors and volunteers have been raising money to buy toys and clothes for each child.

Parents on Saturday drove up, helpers placed the child's gift in the trunk of their cars and families were then on their merry way.