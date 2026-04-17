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Child on bicycle hit by car in West Bloomfield, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police say a child who was on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The incident happened in the area of Haggerty and Walnut Lake roads. Police have blocked parts of the road as an investigation is underway.

Police have not released any additional information. The child's current condition is unknown. The driver's identity is also unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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