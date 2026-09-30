Child hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in Detroit, police say

A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle when he got off a school bus on Wednesday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Kentfield Street and Saint Martins Avenue. A preliminary investigation found that the child was crossing in front of the bus when a man in his 20s hit the boy.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene following the incident

Police say the child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

DPD did not release any additional information at this time.