Child drowns at Lake St. Clair Metropark, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
A child has died after a drowning incident at Lake St. Clair Metropark on Wednesday, Metroparks police said. 

On July 2, an off-duty police officer from another department was at the beach when he saw a child in the water and began performing CPR, while another person at the beach called 911, according to authorities. 

The child was taken to an area hospital, where they later passed away. 

Metroparks police continue to investigate the drowning. 

"This is a tragedy and our hearts go out to this child's family, friends and community," Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan said in a statement. "Out of respect for this child and his family, we will offer no further comment at this time."

