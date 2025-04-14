Watch CBS News
Child dies after hit by ice cream truck, Detroit police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton,
Heath Kalb

/ CBS Detroit

Child hit and killed by ice cream truck, Detroit police say
A child has died after they were hit by an ice cream truck Monday on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the area of Diversey Avenue and Rutland Street. Police did not release the child's age but said they are under 10. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ice cream truck was described as an adult man. Police say he was taken into custody but did not say whether he was under arrest or would face charges. According to police, the driver remained at the scene after the incident and cooperated with officers.

"It's a very tragic scene. Our homicide fatal squad is investigating the case right now, and we made sure that we brought plenty of resources, including our Chaplin squad, to make sure that they're here to support the officers as well as the family. We're just here to pray for the family right now," said Captain Shannon Hampton with Detroit's sixth precinct.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

