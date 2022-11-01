Child critically injured after shooting self in head with unsecured firearm

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 7-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department said the preliminary investigation shows the child may have accidentally shot himself with an unsecured firearm.

The call came in at about 12:20 a.m. on Monday. When crews responded to the Bavarian Village Apartments in the 2000 block of Williamson, they found the child in critical condition. He was transported by MMR to Covenant, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children's Hospital.

Police said the firearm has been recovered from the scene and is under investigation.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department is conducting the investigation and is assisted by the Michigan State Police, MSP Crime Lab, Saginaw County Sheriff Office, Birch Run Police Department and Buena Vista Police Department.