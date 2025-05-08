"Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!": Celebrations abound for Pope Leo XIV

The election of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, as the new pontiff has delighted Catholics and officials alike.

Chicagoan Cole Ceravolo, a Notre Dame student who was in Vatican City for the announcement, described the excitement he felt hearing a hometown cardinal had been selected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

"So awesome, because Chicago, the people in Chicago, the culture is unbeatable. The people are the most welcoming, the most--I don't know how to say it, it just makes me proud to be a Chicagoan, it makes me proud to have the first American pope, proud to be here," he said. "I love everything that the city's about."

The news was as much a shock to him and the rest of the crowd as it was to Chicago, too.

"Everybody was talking about the favorites not being the American, so hearing 'Americano, Americano,' whispered throughout the crowd, hearing an Italian translator figure out who it was, it was so exciting," Ceravolo said.

Chicago officials agreed.

"Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X. "Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon."

The Chicago Archdiocese proclaimed, "Glory be to God!" on their X account. "Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost is the Successor of Saint Peter."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hailed the "historic moment" in his statement.

"Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace," he wrote.

Forty-third Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen seemed to catch the same vibes as Mayor Johnson did, posting, "'Everything dope comes from Chicago' hits a new level. Wishing the best for Pope Leo XIV as he guides a modern global Catholic church."

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly celebrated by pointing out that the new pope comes from her very own district.

"Pope Leo XIV grew up in Dolton," she wrote. "Right here in the second district!"

"Habemus Papum!!! Please join the Diocese of Joliet as we rejoice with the news of our new Holy Father, Leo XIV," wrote the Archdiocese of Joliet on their X account.

Pope Leo XIV taught at St. Rita Academy on Chicago's Southwest Side, who tweeted, "St. Rita Family — Habemus Papam! One of our own, Honorary Alumnus Rev. Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., is Pope Leo XIV."

The new pope's hometown has delighted enough Americans to influence what they're searching online; Google shows search traffic for "Da Pope" climbing since the announcement, and shirts are already being designed.

Prevost is seen as a progressive on many social issues, but conservative on church doctrine; he opposes ordaining women as deacons, for example. Overall, many view him as a centrist.

Like Francis, Prevost spent time as a cardinal embracing marginalized groups like the poor and migrants.