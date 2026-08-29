Teen charged in shooting at Detroit liquor store that left woman dead, injured another

A 15-year-old boy faces several charges in connection with a shooting at a liquor store on Detroit's east side that left a woman dead and another injured earlier this month, according to court records.

The teenager is charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm in the Aug. 21 incident.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police responded to the shooting at Eastside Liquor on the 15500 block of East Warren Avenue around 11:10 p.m. They found the two women, ages 60 and 29, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eastside Liquor on the 15500 block of East Warren Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The 60-year-old woman, identified by the prosecutor's office as Faith Williams, died at the scene. The 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors say the teen fired a handgun at the two women and at a passing vehicle with two people inside before leaving the scene. The teen and the women did not know each other, according to the prosecutor's office.

"We are waiving this defendant to adult court. His alleged actions against our completely innocent victims were unprovoked and unimaginable. He must be held accountable for his actions in spite of his personal circumstances," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a written statement on Saturday.

The teen is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Sept. 8, court records show. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.