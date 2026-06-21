Michigan native Mellissa Channell-Watkins and 2 other defenders sign with PWHL Detroit

Mellissa Channell-Watkins, a Plymouth, Michigan, native, and two other defenders have signed with PWHL Detroit, the team said on Sunday.

Channell-Watkins, 31, and Stephanie Markowski each signed a two-year agreement, while Mia Biotti signed a one-year deal.

The Michigan blueliner spent last season with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, tallying 44 hits and two assists in 30 regular-season games with the team. She won two Walter Cup titles in 2024 and 2025 with the Minnesota Frost.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 26: Mellissa Channell-Watkins #23 of the Vancouver Goldeneyes skates with the puck against the Ottawa Charge during the first period at The Arena at TD Place on November 26, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. Troy Parla / Getty Images

Markowski, 24, was drafted 20th overall by the Ottawa Charge in 2024. In 58 games over the past two seasons, she recorded two goals and eight assists while blocking 35 shots, the league said on its website.

Biotti made her PWHL debut at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Jan. 3 after earning a reserve contract with the Boston Fleet last season, according to the league. She played 15 games with the Massachusetts-based team.

PWHL Detroit selected six players in the 2026 draft on Wednesday, including defender and Michigan native Casey Borgiel.

On Tuesday, the league announced that five-time Olympian Hilary Knight, 36, would be coming to Detroit as part of a sign-and-trade agreement reached with fellow expansion team Las Vegas. Knight finished last season with five goals and 14 points in 22 games with the Seattle Torrent, while missing the final two months with a lower-body injury.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on June 16.