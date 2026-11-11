Chance of snow, falling temperatures to greet Metro Detroit later this week

As temperatures continue to fall in Metro Detroit, the chance of rain, with a possibility of snow, is moving in, too!

Temperatures around Southeast Michigan have been mostly above average in recent weeks.

But this week, a trend of below-average temperatures will begin. The chances of rain and lake-effect snow showers will also be included in the forecast.

The futurecast for the possibility of snow in Southeast Michigan on Nov. 13, 2026. CBS News Detroit



As a low-pressure system approaches, we can expect a chance of rain as early as Wednesday afternoon. Better chances for rain showers move in during the evening hours, with a brief break overnight. Scattered showers will continue into Thursday as colder air moves in.

Lake-effect snow will mix with rain showers in some northern counties of the region on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch CBS News Detroit on air, online, and streaming on Pluto TV.