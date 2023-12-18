Central Michigan University graduate surprised with proposal during ceremony

Zoe Reddick, of Mt. Pleasant, received a nice surprise during Central Michigan University's 2023 winter commencement when her boyfriend, Ian Thomsen, of Tecumseh, got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of everyone. Courtesy of Central Michigan University

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - More than 1,800 Central Michigan students received their degrees on Saturday, Dec. 16, with one adding an engagement to her celebration.

Zoe Reddick, of Mt. Pleasant, received a nice surprise during the 2023 winter commencement when her boyfriend, Ian Thomsen, of Tecumseh, got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of everyone, according to the university.

CMU officials say Thomsen contacted President Bob Davies for help, to which Davies asked Reddick's family to her near the stage on Saturday.

"As they made their way to the front of the stage, Ian joined them and got down on one knee, proposing on the spot. Zoe said 'yes,' walking away with her degree, a fiancé, and a very memorable commencement day," CMU said in an email.

The university is no stranger to proposals this time of year. Last year, graduate David Shoemaker proposed to his girlfriend and fellow CMU graduate Ryann Swann during the 2022 winter commencement.

Davies also helped with that proposal.