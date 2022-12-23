"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget.

For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years.

"I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.

Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's so quickly.

It was at that time, Shoemaker grabbed Swann's hand and asked her to marry him.

"I was not expecting it at all," said Swann. "It was crazy. It was one of the happiest moments of my life," said Shoemaker.

David Shoemaker and fiancé Ryann Swann. David Shoemaker

The couple turned college sweethearts met at Central Michigan University in the Towers Residence Halls.

"He pulled the whole he needs help with psychology and that's what I was studying. We became good friends, still didn't think anything of it and next thing I knew he was asking me out on a date," said Swann.

The two dated throughout college and in May, both graduated with their bachelors. Shoemaker received his degree in Entrepreneurship and Swann with a degree in Psychology and Sociology with a Concentration in Youth Studies.

"She's the love of my life," said Shoemaker.

David Shoemaker and Ryann Swann at CMU after both receiving their bachelors degree. David Shoemaker

When asked if Shoemaker planned the proposal at commencement, he said "yeah, I couldn't have done it without President Davies help and all the CMU staff. I've been planning it since September emailing back and forth with them."

"I'm still in shock honestly. I'm very happy," Swann said.

Currently, the couple is living in Northville and say they couldn't be more excited for their future.

"Ry is finishing up her master's degree," Shoemaker added. "We want to get a house eventually and we want to travel too," said Swann.

The couple says they're already in the process of wedding planning and hope to tie the knot in summer 2024.