Central Michigan University student banned from campus after "concerning" social media messages

A Central Michigan University student, who officials said posted "concerning" messages on social media, has been banned from campus.

In a note to students and faculty on Tuesday, CMU officials confirmed that the student would be arrested if they returned on campus. University officials did not provide details on the messages, but said they were posted on the university's accounts and police had been tracking them.

Officials said police had been in contact with the student.

"Law enforcement and others have been in touch with the individual, and there is no immediate threat to our campus community. While still ongoing, the investigation has been referred to the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office for review," the university said.

This comes a day after university police said on Monday they were aware of the messages. Officials acknowledged concerns from students and staff, admitting that there was a lack of information provided by the university that led to confusion.

CBS-affiliate WNEM in Saginaw reported that while CMU operated normally, some students did not go on campus, and some professors held classes virtually.

"Those fears and concerns are understandable, and we should have addressed them more appropriately. We learned a great deal from this incident, and we are revising our communications protocols so we can respond more effectively in the future," the university said.

Police asked that anyone with information contact their non-emergency number at 989-774-3081.