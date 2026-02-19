Watch CBS News
Cellphone seller took cash, but didn't provide phones, Livonia police said

Paula Wethington
Officers are investigating a robbery that happened during a purchase transaction in the police station parking lot in Livonia, Michigan. 

The Livonia Police Department, like some other police departments, allows people to meet up in the station's parking lot on Farmington Road to complete transactions such as Facebook Marketplace purchases.  

But in the case of a recent meetup under those circumstances, the purchaser was robbed of their cash. 

Police said Thursday that an individual had made arrangements with another person to purchase two cellphones. When they met in the parking lot, the victim handed over the cash but didn't get the merchandise. Instead, the suspect drove off, southbound on Farmington Road. 

As a safety precaution, police say purchasers should ask to see the property under consideration before giving money in return. 

