Celebrating Black Music Month with singer Faye Bradford

By Kyana Coleman

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit native Faye Bradford started her singing journey in church at a young age. Throughout her career, Bradford has performed backup for many artists, including Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves, Bettye Lavette and Millie Jackson.

Bradford also performs with The Soul City Band in Metro Detroit, Flint, and Lansing, performing R&B, blues, gospel, folk, and jazz music. She will be performing next month at the Aretha Jazz Café to pay tribute to iconic singer Nina Simone.

