Cedar Point to hire 7,000 people for the summer season

(CBS DETROIT) - The nation's second-oldest amusement park plans to hire 7,000 workers as it prepares to open for the 2023 summer season.

They are hiring for several positions, including ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics, security and more.

The hourly pay for these positions ranges from $14 to $17 for people ages 16 or older, based on experience, prior experience and the specific position.

"There's no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable."

Cedar Point plans to hire most of these employees from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24 during a recruiting campaign for all parks under the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

In-person job fairs will be held at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week.

Candidates will have the opportunity to apply, interview and get hired all on the same day. For specific details on the dates and times of these hiring events, visit here.

There are also many perks for individuals who work at Cedar Point.

"Cedar Point offers competitive wages and benefits, and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park," Cedar Point officials said in a news release.

Opening day for Cedar Point's 2023 season is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.