Catching up with Detroit Pistons fans ahead of Game 5 of Eastern Conference playoffs

Anticipation is building downtown and for good reason. There's nothing like Detroit basketball in the playoffs, and that's exactly what fans are getting Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena as the Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With the series tied 2-2, fans are eager to see their team take control, especially after the Pistons protected home court in both of their wins so far.

"We always show up and show out," one fan said. "When we're the underdog, we always show up."

Fans like Abe Srour are especially confident heading into the matchup. A die-hard Pistons supporter, Srour even traveled to Cleveland earlier in the playoffs to cheer on the team.

"I guess the fans are going to represent, we're going to sell out, and the Pistons are going to win today," Srour said. "Cade is going for 30."

For Srour, this moment is also about pride and history.

"To represent the Bad Boys of the past, this team needs to dominate and kick some butt," he added. "We have to beat the Cavs. They've beaten us the last couple playoff series, so this is the year the Pistons take them down."

Longtime season ticket holder Mindy Ray has watched the team grow over the years and says this moment feels especially rewarding.

"I'm really excited for the Pistons," Ray said. "I'm really happy for them, I really am, for the boys. It's been a long time coming. They've been putting in a lot of really good work."

And the stakes for Game 5 couldn't be higher. Historically, the team that wins Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied 2-2 goes on to win the series more than 80 percent of the time, making this a potential turning point.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff acknowledged there's still work to do, pointing to both performance and officiating as factors.

"You look at the disparity, and that's hard to overcome, and you wonder the reason why," Bickerstaff said. "It's interesting that since Kenny made his comments publicly about us, the whistle has changed in this series."

As tip-off approaches, the focus for Detroit is clear: defend home court and feed off the energy inside Little Caesars Arena.