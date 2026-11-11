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Cass Tech remains closed as Detroit school officials investigate unusual odor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Cass Technical High School in Detroit remains closed on Wednesday as school officials continue to investigate a gas odor that resulted in an evacuation on Tuesday

About 2,400 students attend the high school, which is on Second Avenue, near Grand River Avenue and the Fisher Freeway/Interstate 75.  

The Detroit Public Schools Community District sent phone calls out to families on Wednesday morning announcing that school would be canceled for the second day in a row. A decision will be made in the afternoon on the status of classes for Thursday. 

DTE crews were on scene for about two hours on Tuesday morning, concluding there was no leak from the utility lines. School officials said on Wednesday that the cause of the odor had not been determined. 

Cass Tech houses students in grades 9 through 12. 

The above video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2026.

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