Cass Tech remains closed as Detroit school officials investigate unusual odor

Cass Technical High School in Detroit remains closed on Wednesday as school officials continue to investigate a gas odor that resulted in an evacuation on Tuesday.

About 2,400 students attend the high school, which is on Second Avenue, near Grand River Avenue and the Fisher Freeway/Interstate 75.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District sent phone calls out to families on Wednesday morning announcing that school would be canceled for the second day in a row. A decision will be made in the afternoon on the status of classes for Thursday.

DTE crews were on scene for about two hours on Tuesday morning, concluding there was no leak from the utility lines. School officials said on Wednesday that the cause of the odor had not been determined.

Cass Tech houses students in grades 9 through 12.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2026.