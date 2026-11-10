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Evacuation ordered due to gas odor at Cass Tech in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Students at Cass Technical High School in Detroit were evacuated Tuesday morning after a smell of gas was reported at the school.

The school is on Second Avenue, near Grand River Avenue and the Fisher Freeway/Interstate 75. DTE crews are at the school to investigate the origin of the odor, school officials said.

A letter will be sent to parents about dismissal of students, officials said. It's not clear when students will be dismissed or whether they will return to the building Tuesday.

Cass Tech has more than 2,400 students in grades 9 through 12 and is part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online when they are available. 

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