Man's death at mid-Michigan prison being investigated as suspected homicide

The Michigan State Police is investigating the death of a man serving time at the Carson City Correctional Facility as a suspected homicide, the law enforcement agency said Sunday.

According to officials, 28-year-old Johnathan Adam Brancheau died on Sunday morning in his two-person cell after he was found unresponsive there. Facility staff attempted life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead.

His cellmate, a 28-year-old man, has been identified as a suspect in Brancheau's death, the agency said.

In August, the Michigan House passed a legislative plan aimed at safety and transparency in the state's prisons following multiple inmate deaths. The legislation is pending in the Senate.

Carson City, located in Montcalm County, is around 54 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan.