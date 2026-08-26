Michigan House passes bills for prison safety and transparency

The Michigan House voted on Tuesday for a legislative plan aimed at safety and transparency in the state's prisons after multiple inmate deaths, Michigan House Republicans said.

State Rep. Jennifer Wortz, R-Quincy, and Karl Bohnak, R-Deerton, introduced House Bills 5920 and 5921, which expand the authority of the Legislative Corrections Ombudsman, an independent office tasked with investigating complaints and concerns related to the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to House Republicans.

"Multiple deaths within our correctional facilities made it clear that change is needed," said Wortz. "The current model is unacceptable. We need to make sure that these facilities are operating with strict safety standards and clear guidelines for official accountability. I'm proud to have led the Legislature in taking meaningful action to ensure that safety remains our top priority."

The bills broaden the authority of the ombudsman's office to investigate complaints from corrections employees, family members of prisoners or corrections officers and prisoner advocates, according to Michigan House Republicans. Filing complaints with the ombudsman is limited only to prisoners or legislators under current law.

The legislation also requires the department to give the ombudsman access to specific records, including medical, mental health, mortality and morbidity records, without needing additional release forms, the Republican group says.

"When the state is directly responsible for care and custody, firm oversight is essential," Wortz said. "Our institutions need to operate lawfully, efficiently and safely. By passing these bills, we're making sure that the government we are funding is actually doing its job."

According to House Republicans, the legislation also requires the ombudsman to issue monthly and annual public reports outlining the number of complaints received and the outcomes of those cases.

The bills now head to the Senate for further consideration.