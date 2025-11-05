Missing Eastpointe juvenile found in vehicle with carjacking suspect, Michigan State Police say

An investigation into an armed carjacking in Detroit led Michigan State Police to a missing juvenile who was found in the vehicle.

A 21-year-old man in Detroit suspected of driving the stolen car has since been taken into custody and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, Michigan State Police said.

State police said a trooper from MSP's Metro South post was on patrol Tuesday evening, and on the lookout for a gold Chevrolet Malibu that was reported stolen Sunday. While in the area of Interstate 96 and Grand River Avenue, the trooper saw the stolen vehicle at the BP gas station at 7305 Grand River Avenue.

Police attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver sped off.

The pursuit of the stolen car continued until the vehicle lost its right front tire while leaving westbound I-96 at Davison Avenue/Exit 186B.

After the vehicle stopped, the driver ran out of the car. Troopers ran after him, and in the aftermath, he jumped a fence at Detroit General Services Garage, 8221 Davison Avenue, police said. Detroit police assisted MSP in taking him into custody.

The passenger, whose age was not given, stayed in the car. Troopers discovered she was a missing juvenile from Eastpointe.

An investigation is ongoing.