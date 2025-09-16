Cardi B announces "Little Miss Drama Tour" stop in Detroit next year

Cardi B announced her upcoming "Little Miss Drama Tour" on Tuesday, with a stop scheduled for Detroit.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is set to be at the Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2026. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday's announcement is a nod to her second album, "Am I The Drama?" that will be released on Sept. 19.

The tour kicks off in February 2026, with the first show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, and finishes in April, with the last show being at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The "Little Miss Drama Tour" is the rapper's biggest tour of her career and marks her first headline arena run, according to a news release. The music icon released her first studio album, "Invasion of Privacy," in 2018, earning her the "Best Rap Album" Grammy Award in 2019 and an "Album of the Year" nomination.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama Tour" 2026 dates

Feb. 11: Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs, California)

Feb. 13: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise, Nevada)

Feb. 15: Kia Forum (Inglewood, California)

Feb. 19: Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

Feb. 21: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Feb. 22: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)

Feb. 25: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)

Feb. 27: Chase Center (San Francisco, California)

March 1: PHX Arena (Phoenix, Arizona)

March 4: Toyota Center (Houston, Texas)

March 6: Moody Center (Austin, Texas)

March 7: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)

March 9: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)

March 12: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

March 14: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

March 15: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

March 17: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

March 19: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, Ohio)

March 21: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

March 25: Madison Square Garden (New York City, New York)

March 28: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)

March 30: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Canada)

April 2: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

April 3: PeoplesBank Arena (Hartford, Connecticut)

April 4: CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore, Maryland)

April 7: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

April 8: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

April 11: Lenovo Center (Raleigh, North Carolina)

April 12: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)

April 14: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Florida)

April 17: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Georgia)