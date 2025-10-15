Car submerged in water during crash on I-94 near Ecorse Road

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving a car that submerged in water early Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Wayne County, Michigan.

A woman was found at the car and it possible that a man also was in the car, but his whereabouts could not be confirmed, the MSP's Second District reported.

The calls to 911 were made about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-94 near Ecorse Road. When officers arrived, they found a car had struck a pole and then was submerged in the water.

A 25-year-old woman from Newport was located at the scene. Officers said she was "suspected to be intoxicated." The woman said when she got out of the vehicle that her boyfriend was still in the car.

Troopers said they searched the immediate area, but did not find anyone.

The Downriver Mutual Aid Dive Team was asked to assist on site with a search of the water and to help recover the car.

The investigation is continuing.