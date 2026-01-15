Watch CBS News
Deputies seeking information on car that struck cemetery fence in LaSalle Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A car crashed and damaged the fencing around a cemetery in Monroe County, Michigan, and local deputies are seeking the driver and vehicle involved. 

The crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. Jan. 1 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 S. Dixie Highway, LaSalle Township. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a car was northbound on M-125 / South Dixie Highway, and for unknown reasons went off the roadway. The car collided with several sections of fence and a concrete pillar before the driver fled the scene. 

Deputies found pieces of what appears to be a gray Chevrolet Impala FlexFuel car at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation.  

Officers ask that anyone with information call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7753 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

