House destroyed in Canton Township fire; neighbors report ammunition exploding

Officials in Canton Township, Michigan, say they're looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a home on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze happened at a house on the 43000 block of Fredricksburg Street. Responding firefighters saw smoke and flames throughout the home, and that the back of the residence was fully engulfed, according to Battalion Chief Nick Lombardi with the Canton Fire Department.

According to officials, the home has been deemed "a complete loss," and residents of the home have been displaced.

Fire trucks are lined up on the 43000 block of Fredricksburg Street in Canton Township, Michigan, while firefighters battle a house fire on Nov. 30, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Neighbors told CBS News Detroit that rounds of ammunition were exploding during the fire. Police went to nearby homes to look for damage.

"It just puts us a little bit on a higher alert when that stuff happens," Lombardi said when asked about the reports of exploding ammunition.

The fire department says there have been no reported injuries.

Lombardi said a fire inspector is looking into the cause of the blaze.