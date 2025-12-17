Canton police issue reminders after series of thefts in and near retail stores

Police in Canton, Michigan, are urging the public to lock their vehicles, not leave purses unattended in shopping carts and keep any valuables out of sight when running errands.

The Canton Police Department shared those safety reminders and references related to a series of thefts across the state on social media Tuesday.

Specifically, there is a group of individuals whom police say are suspected of a statewide crime spree, removing purses and credit cards from shoppers inside retail stores. In one of those incidents, a Canton woman's purse was stolen and her credit card used to purchase about $4,000 worth of items.

"Moral of the story: Crime happens everywhere," police said, adding, "most vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity."

Area residents are urged to lock vehicles every time they leave them.

In addition, police say not to leave Christmas presents, purses or other valuable items in an area where they can be seen.

Canton police ask those who have information to share about the recent larcenies in the area to contact Detective Doll at Joseph.Doll@cantonmi.gov.