Canadian drug trafficker on "Most Wanted List" sentenced in Detroit federal court

A Canadian man who led an eight-year drug trafficking conspiracy in the United States was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Khaophone Sychantha, 43, was convicted of one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, ecstasy, and BZP, one count of possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and BZP with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of ecstasy and BZP with intent to distribute.

At one point, the press release said, Sychantha was listed on the Homeland Security Investigations' Ten Most Wanted List.

Because Sychantha is not a United States citizen, he will be deported back to Canada after serving his sentence.

Gorgon was supported in the announcement by Jared Murphey, acting Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, Detroit field office. The Homeland Security Investigations team led the case.

"This sentencing brings Sychantha's cross border criminal enterprise to a fitting end," Murphy said. "The collective effort by the case agents, the prosecutors and our international partners is astounding, and I commend them all for a job well done."

Evidence at trial showed that Sychantha led an organization for about eight years that directed several couriers to transport hundreds of thousands of pills and tens of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds across the United States-Canada border. His couriers — many of whom were caught and convicted themselves — traveled within multiple states.

The sentence was issued by Chief United States Judge Sean F. Cox.