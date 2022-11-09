Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit

CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit.

While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor.

The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

The train tour will host 168 shows featuring rotating musical guests including Tenille Townes, Alan Doyle, Brittany Kennell, Don Amero, Kelly Prescott, JoJo Mason Mackenzie Porter and more.

The holiday shows are free, but CP does ask attendants to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if possible. The company said local food pantries will set up collection stations at each event.

"With the support that Holiday Train brings in, we can rest assured that so many will have warm nutritious food on their tables in the coldest months," said Mary Anstett, Vice President, Community Engagement for East Side Neighborhood Services in Minneapolis.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, organizers said it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23 and run through Dec. 18.

The full schedule and more information can be found here.