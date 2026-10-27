California man pleads no contest to operating gift card fraud scheme in Michigan

A California man accused of operating a gift card fraud scheme in Metro Detroit has pleaded no contest to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 31-year-old Sinjuan Song, of Alhambra, California, was charged in March 2026 for allegedly being connected to an organized retail crime group that distributed altered gift cards at Meijer stores in 2025 in White Lake, Waterford, Auburn Hills, Southgate, Allen Park and Taylor.

The AG's office says gift card scams typically involve suspects taking empty, unsold cards from stores. Scammers would then reveal and record the cards' unique redemption numbers before concealing them with adhesive to make them appear as if they hadn't been tampered with.

Scammers would return the cards to the original store and use computer programs to monitor when the altered cards are activated. Once shoppers place a balance on the card, it is transferred to another digital account. When redeemed, the gift card is already depleted.

"I am grateful for the collaboration between our FORCE Team, Michigan State Police, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, that allowed us to end a significant fraud ring and secure this conviction," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Shoppers should carefully inspect gift cards they intend to purchase, checking for any signs the card has been tampered with, before loading them with funds."

Song is due back in court on Nov. 18 for sentencing.