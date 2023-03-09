Calico Critters recalls 3.2 million toys after death of 2 children
Epoch Everlasting Play said it is recalling 3.2 million of its popular Calico Critters toys following three incidents involving a bottle and pacifier accessory, including the deaths of two children.
The recalled toys include more than 50 types of flocked animal figurines and sets sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on its website. The bottle and pacifier pose a choking hazard to children, according to the agency.
The sets involved in the recall were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores across the U.S., as well as online at Amazon.com and at calicocritters.com. The toys were sold from January 2000 through December 2021 and retailed for between $10 and $80.
Calico Critters, small figurines often depicting squirrels, rabbits and other creatures, were created in Japan in the 1980s and are described by its manufacturer as "wholesome, never trendy." Many of the recalled sets are twin baby animal figurines that were sold with the bottle and pacifier accessories.
Epoch Everlasting Play said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including the deaths of a 2-year-old in New Mexico in 2018 and of a 9-month-old in Japan in 2015, according to the statement.
People who bought the recalled toys are urged to take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately. Customers can contact Epoch for instructions on how to submit a photo of the bottle and pacifier, with confirmation of its destruction, in order to get a free accessory in exchange, according to the company.
The bottle accessories came in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors, while one type of bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier came in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.
Epoch can be reached at 1 (800) 631-1272 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, or via email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com. Consumers can also find more information at Epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.
The recalled toys are listed below. The item numbers are printed on the bottom of the toys' packaging.
ITEM
DESCRIPTION
CC1407
SANDY CAT TWINS
CC1450
CHIHUAHUA TWINS
CC1459
BORDER COLLIE TWINS
CC1481
HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CC1491
FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CC1508
WILDER PANDA TWINS
CC1510
CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CC1529
SLYDALE FOX TWINS
CC1533
HAWTHORNE TWINS
CC1571
ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
CC1586
PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CC1641
FISHER CAT TWINS
CC1643
BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
CC1664
HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
CC1689
BUTTERCUP TWINS
CC1694
CC SILK CAT TWINS
CC1737
BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CC1750
BABY NURSERY SET
CC1761
TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
CC1795
BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CC1924
BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
CC1955
JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
CC1965
CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
CC2006
BEAGLE TWINS
CC2019
YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS
CC2067
ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
CC2269
BABYS NURSERY SET
CC2269P4
BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
CC2484
JESS & NOAH'S BACKYARD FUN
CC2537
BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE
CC2537P4
SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
CC2597
NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CC2598
BABY'S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
CF1407
BL SANDY CAT TWINS
CF1412
BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
CF1416
BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
CF1418
BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
CF1424
SILK CAT TWINS
CF1429
BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
CF1481
BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CF1491
BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CF1510
BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CF1513
BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CF1520
BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
CF1526
BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
CF1554
BL BABYS NURSERY SET
CF1586
BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CF1717
BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
CF1737
BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CF1750
BL BABY NURSERY SET
CF1761
BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
CF1795
BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CF2537
BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
CF2537P4
BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
