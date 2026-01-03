Northern Michigan officer fatally shoots armed man during traffic stop, police say

The Michigan State Police is investigating after officials in Cadillac say an officer fatally shot a 57-year-old man who pointed a firearm at them on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers in Wexford County asked law enforcement in the area around 3:12 p.m. to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect, providing officials with a description of the suspect's vehicle, according to police. The Cadillac police officer saw a vehicle matching that description around 4:25 p.m. and stopped it in the area of Granite and Laurel streets.

Police said the man, who was driving the vehicle, "Produced a firearm" during the traffic stop and pointed it at the officer, who then shot their "duty weapon" as a way to defend themself.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

The officer has since been placed on leave, police said, per standard protocol. It hasn't been disclosed whether they were injured.

According to officials, there is no further threat to the community in connection with the incident.

Cadillac is around 207 miles northwest of Detroit.