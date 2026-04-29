Michigan adult foster care administrator heads to trial after resident's death

A northern Michigan adult foster care administrator is headed to trial for involuntary manslaughter after a diabetic resident died, having not received prescribed insulin, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Kristi Tucker-Fleischfresser, 40, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the November 2022 death of a resident at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac, where state prosecutors say she worked as the administrator.

The attorney general's office alleges that on Nov. 1, 2022, a 60-year-old woman was admitted to the facility with diabetes and was prescribed two types of insulin. The woman was found dead in her bed on the morning of Nov. 5, having never received her prescribed insulin, authorities allege.

Prosecutors claim Tucker-Fleischfresser did not ensure that the resident received the prescribed insulin and obstructed the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs investigation.

The case was investigated by Michigan State Police and LARA and later referred to Nessel's office by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office.

"Failing to provide life-saving medication to vulnerable adults is unacceptable, and I am pleased that this case will now move forward to trial," said Nessel in a statement. "My office remains focused on ensuring adult foster care administrators understand the weight of their responsibilities and the consequences that follow when they fail those in their care."

A pretrial date has not been set.