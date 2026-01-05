Cunningham has 29 points, 13 assists as Pistons beat Knicks in first meeting since playoff series

Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 13 assists as the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 121-90 on Monday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since May 1, when the Knicks eliminated the Pistons 116-113 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. Detroit's win in Game 2 ended its NBA-record 15-game postseason losing streak.

Javonte Green scored 17 points and Jaden Ivey added 16 points for Detroit, which finished with a 52-34 edge in points in the paint and a 44-30 rebounding advantage.

Jalen Brunson had 25 points for the Knicks, who lost their fourth straight game. Miles McBride scored 17, but Mikal Bridges (10) was the only other New York player to reach double digits.

Cunningham had 14 points and seven assists as the Pistons built a 64-54 halftime lead. Brunson had 17 for the Knicks, who trailed despite shooting 53.8% from the floor (21 for 39), including 57.1% (8 for 14) on 3-pointers. Detroit had a 36-22 edge on points in the paint.

The Pistons started the second half with a 19-5 run lasting more than eight minutes. Cunningham scored 15 points and assisted on the other two baskets as Detroit took a 24-point lead. The Knicks missed 14 of their first 16 shots while Detroit scored another eight points in the paint.

Knicks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Host Chicago on Wednesday night in the second of six straight home games.