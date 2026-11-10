Baby found dead in portable toilet at Michigan festival buried; family still unknown

A newborn girl found dead in a portable toilet at a West Michigan music festival was buried Monday, and her identity and family remain unknown.

The child is listed as Baby Doe on her death certificate, but people in the community named her Baby Grace.

A brief service was held at Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville, with burial immediately afterward at Georgetown Cemetery in Jenison, according to a notice from VanderLaan Funeral Home of Hudsonville. The funeral home said the expenses for the service, cemetery plot and grave marker were paid privately.

The Oceana County Probate Court approved a Hudsonville resident taking custody of the remains and making final arrangements, CBS affiliate WWMT reported.

Her body was found June 28, the last day of the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury. An employee of the restroom vending company found her during routine maintenance, Michigan State Police said. The baby was determined to be full term. The funeral home said her death certificate lists her age at death as one minute on June 27.

State police have said preliminary autopsy findings indicated the infant was born alive and viable.

The FBI and Michigan State Police investigated. The FBI offered a reward of up to $15,000 "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the death of the infant."

State police said at the time they were confident that continued investigation and forensic science would lead to the person responsible. Anyone with information can contact state police at 855-MICH-TIP.

The above video originally aired on July 1, 2026.