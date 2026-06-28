Body of newborn baby found in restroom at Electric Forest festival, Michigan State Police say

Michigan State Police personnel are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found in a restroom at the Electric Forest festival on Sunday morning.

The state agency said the portable restroom where the body was found was in the camping area of the annual music event in Rothbury, Michigan.

"The body was discovered by an employee of the restroom vending company during routine maintenance," officials said.

According to the agency, there is no known threat to the public. As of Sunday afternoon, no other details have been disclosed.

The festival at Double JJ Ranch, which features dozens of DJs and music artists, started on Thursday and is expected to wrap up on Sunday night, according to its website.

Rothbury is around 61 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, Michigan.