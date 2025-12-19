Bulgarian citizen dies in custody of ICE while held at West Michigan facility, authorities say

A Bulgarian citizen, whom federal authorities say was in the U.S. illegally, died Monday while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency at a West Michigan facility. He had been living in Illinois before his arrest.

While the death was yet to be listed in the ICE detainee death reporting database as of noon Friday, the agency issued a press release Thursday providing some details.

Nenko Stanev Gantchev, 56, was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell Sunday evening in the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, ICE said.

Facility medical staff responded and began CPR; EMS arrived shortly afterwards. A doctor pronounced him dead at about 9:54 p.m. His death is believed to be from natural causes, the agency said, with the underlying issue remaining under investigation.

Gantchev did have lawful permanent resident status from 2005 until 2009, the press release said. But in 2023, an immigration judge ordered him to leave the U. S. and return to Bulgaria.

Then on Sept. 30, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations unit in Chicago arrested him on a warrant, the press release said. An immigration judge denied a custody re-determination, and Gantchev appealed that decision. That's where the case stood upon his death.

In keeping with ICE policy, official notification of the death went to the respective federal authorities in both countries. The Consulate General of Bulgaria provided notification to Gantchev's next of kin.

The agency's policy about medical care was also referenced in the press release, with the following explanation:

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility; a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility; access to medical appointments; and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained alien denied emergency care."

Two Democratic House Representatives — Rashida Tlaib (Michigan-District 12) and Delia C. Ramirez (Illinois-District 3) — have since released a joint statement on the incident and response, saying: