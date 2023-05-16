Buddy's Pizza raises nearly $100,000 for Capuchin Soup Kitchen

(CBS DETROIT) - Wes Pikula, chief brand officer for Buddy's Pizza, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to discuss the company's 47th annual Slice for Life fundraiser.

Throughout the fundraiser, Buddy's Pizza gave 20% of all sales to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, raising nearly $100,000 in the process.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen began working in Detroit in 1883, providing meals, substance abuse disorder support, urban farming and youth programs.