Buddy's Pizza hosts Annual Slice For Life Fundraiser

By Cryss Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit favorite, Buddy's Pizza is cooking up pies for charity.

The popular chain is partnering with Capuchin Soup Kitchen to help create change in the community.

The 47th Annual Buddy's Pizza Slice for Life fundraiser will give 20% of all sales to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

The organization began its work in Detroit back in 1883, providing meals, substance abuse disorder support, urban farming and youth programs.

This year the Buddy's Pizza Slice for Life fundraiser will be raising money for the organization at all 22 locations throughout Metro-Detroit.

"47 years later, it's still something that we've maintained and we've raised probably over $4 million and last year we raised over $90,000," said Buddy's Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wesley Pikula.

"So, it's an event that really helps contribute to what they're doing," 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:02 PM

