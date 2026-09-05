Bruce Campbell, "The Evil Dead" actor, says cancer prognosis suggests he has 5 years to live, "give or take"

Bruce Campbell, an actor and filmmaker widely known for his work in "The Evil Dead" franchise, says his cancer prognosis indicates he has about five years to live.

Campbell, 68, made the remarks while appearing on "The Adam Carolla Show." The episode was posted Wednesday. The Michigan native told fans in March that he was in treatment for cancer.

"I'm in a five-year prognosis. The type of cancer that I have, which I don't want to get into, is, the current thing is a five-year deal," Campbell said.

Carolla later followed up.

"So, the prognosis is you have five years to live?" he said.

Campbell responded, "Give or take."

He did not identify the type of cancer during the interview, though he added, "I've decided though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it."

The actor has played Ash Williams in several films in "The Evil Dead" horror series. Several of Campbell's other notable roles include appearances in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, the Disney film "Sky High" and the television series "Burn Notice."

In a social media post early Saturday, Campbell said, "Cancer is all the rage, but I've said plenty and I need to get back to the business of living."

Campbell was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, and now lives in Oregon.