Brother charged, accused of killing former Michigan soccer player in New Jersey

A New Jersey man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother, who was a former University of Michigan soccer player.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Matthew Hertgen, a Princeton resident, also faces third and fourth-degree weapons charges in connection with the possession of a knife and a golf club and third-degree animal cruelty. If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $200,000 for the murder charge.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Hertgen, also from Princeton, who played on U of M's men's soccer team from 2016 to 2019. CBS News Detroit reached out to the university for comment, to which a spokesperson forwarded the request to the soccer program.

Prosecutors allege that on Feb. 22, Matthew Hertgen "purposely or knowingly engaged in conduct that led to the death of his younger brother and caused the death of a cat that was located within the residence," according to a news release.

At about 11:16 p.m., Princeton police responded to the Michelle Mews Apartments after receiving a 911 call from Matthew Hertgen. Officers found Matthew Hertgen inside the apartment as well as the victim's body, who appeared to have suffered from blunt-force trauma and lacerations. Joseph Hertgen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending results from an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

According to the U of M's website, Joseph Hertgen attended Toms River North High School in New Jersey before enrolling at Michigan. He played midfield on the soccer team and was a three-time U-M Athletic Academic Achievement and three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient.