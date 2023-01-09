Broken water pipes close Detroit Southeastern High School for 2 months

(CBS DETROIT) - Starting Monday, a Detroit high school will be closed for the next two months after broken water pipes flooded the facility.

Southeastern High School officials said the building experienced excessive flooding and water damage after water pipes broke over winter break. This water caused heavy damage in the majority of classrooms and they now will require extensive repairs and restoration. According to the school, this process is expected to take nearly two months to complete.

During this time, Southeastern will shift to daily online learning. The school said this will continue until an alternative building can be sourced for in-person and hybrid learning. Students can pick up laptops and hotspots on Tuesday and Wednesday. Online classes will begin Thursday, Jan. 12.

School officials said the gymnasium was damaged and athletics may continue on a modified schedule.

Grab and Go meals will be provided this week to students on Tuesday and Thursday. The following week and thereafter, it will be on Mondays and Thursdays.

Southeastern students can reserve their laptops and hotspots here.

The school will hold an online meeting to update families, students and staff Monday at 5 p.m. on Teams, here.