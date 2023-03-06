Bridge work requires lane closures on I-94 in Macomb County through mid-May

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced lane closures on I-94 from M-19 to County Line Road in Macomb County through sometime in mid-May.

The closure will start at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and I-94 will have one lane open in each direction from M-19 to County Line Road.

During the closure, crews will carry out bridge work at M-19 (New Haven Road), 26 Mile Road and County Line Road.

MDOT officials say that previously there were locations with one lane open, and this closure will extend the boundaries from M-19 to County Line Road.

In addition, officials say only local traffic will be permitted on County Line Road between 26 Mile Road and 31 Mile Road.

Here's how traffic will be detoured during the closure:

Northbound County Line Road to westbound 26 Mile Road to northbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road) to northbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) then to eastbound 31 Mile Road.



Southbound County Line Road to westbound 31 Mile Road to southbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) to southbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road) then to eastbound 26 Mile Road.

The work being done during this closure is part of a $32.5 million project on I-94 from M-29 to County Line Road.

MDOT officials say this project includes bridge work at six locations, traffic signal upgrades and partial ramp reconstruction at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges.

The work for this project is expected to be completed by late fall.