Bridge work on I-696 "Restore the Reuther" project requires month long closure in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews will begin work on the I-696 bridges over Drake Road in Farmington Hills on Monday.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, and will go through the end of April.

MDOT says northbound Drake Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Halstead Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road, then to Drake Road.

In addition, southbound Drake Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Halstead Road to eastbound 11 Mile Road, then to Drake Road.

This work is part of the $275 million project that consists of storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and Telegraph Road. The project is funded through Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, which helps rebuild roadways throughout the state.

For a map of the closure, visit here.