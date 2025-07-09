4 youths in custody after Brayz Hamburgers building struck by stolen Kia during police chase

Police say a stolen Kia crashed into the side of a Brayz Hamburgers building after colliding with a Lincoln sedan early Wednesday in Hazel Park, Michigan, and authorities have taken four youths into custody.

In the aftermath, the driver of the Lincoln was taken to Henry Ford Madison Heights Hospital, and police said she was in stable condition Wednesday morning.

The series of incidents began about 4:35 a.m. with Warren Police Department responding to a report of multiple Kia thefts in progress. The initial call sent police to Warren Manor Apartments near Eight Mile Road and Dequindre Road. Officers were then directed to the Lafayette Place mobile home community on Warner Avenue near Eight Mile Road.

On arrival, police saw a black Kia Optima fleeing the area and attempted a traffic stop. Instead, the driver sped off. A pursuit ensued.

The stolen Kia traveled northbound on Warner before turning westbound on Nine Mile Road towards Dequindre, but at the intersection of Nine Mile and Dequindre, the Kia driver disregarded a red light and collided with the southbound Lincoln.

The impact of the crash forced the Kia into the side of the restaurant building.

Four juvenile suspects ran off, but were all taken into custody after a foot pursuit by police.

In the aftermath, officers recovered a handgun inside the crashed Kia. Police said they also located another Kia vehicle that was stolen in the area.

Paul Mirdita, owner of Brayz Hamburgers, was leading cleanup efforts at the building Wednesday morning and said he hoped to have the venue back open later in the day.

The incident remains under investigation.