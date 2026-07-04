Family and friends mourn teen who died after trying to save her cousin in Detroit River

On Saturday, family and friends came out to Maheras-Gentry Park on Detroit's east side to remember 14-year-old Aamina Bradley.

It was at the park on June 27 that the teen died after jumping into the Detroit River to save her cousin who fell in.

"I never thought in 1 million years that I would lose my baby girl," said Glenn Bradley, Aamina Bradley's father.

Glenn Bradley is heartbroken. He says he saw his daughter Aamina Bradley slip through his fingers while trying to save her 9-year-old cousin.

"She said, 'Dad help me,' and I looked in her eyes, her last touch when they pulled me, I couldn't save her. She grabbed my legs and when I reached down, she disappeared. The current took her," said Glenn Bradley.

Glenn Bradley says he believes his daughter fulfilled her destiny on this planet. Now, he finds peace through the support and love he has received from family and friends.

Aamina Bradley, 14. Glenn Bradley

They all held each other closer as they spoke about Aamina Bradley.

"I was mostly trying to save her because it was my best friend because I didn't want to see her drown. It was heartbreaking," said Zaryiah, a close friend of Aamina Bradley.

"She always spoke her thoughts and never let anything keep inside. She tried to be herself the best she could," said Giovanni Bradley, Aamina Bradley's brother.

As the family tried to share loving memories at the tragic site, a new city warning sign has been placed near the area where Aamina Bradley died in hopes that no one loses a loved one the same way from here on out.