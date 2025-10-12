1-year-old boy fatally hit by SUV in Genesee County, police say

A 1-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a 24-year-old motorist in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the collision on the 1000 block of East Rowland Drive at 6:38 p.m. Police said they found a child, later identified as the boy, who had been hit by a car. He died at the scene.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old Grand Blanc Township woman was driving a 2011 Ford Escape in the parking area of a home when her vehicle struck the boy "at a low speed."

Police said the woman didn't notice that the boy was near her vehicle before the crash, which is still under investigation. It's not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were factors.